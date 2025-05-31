Singareni Begins Open Market Sale Of Surplus Power

HYDERABAD: Singareni has launched the sale of surplus power generated from its new 1,200 MW thermal power plant at Jaipur in Mancherial district on the open market. While the state government purchases the majority of the power produced, the move to sell surplus electricity is expected to boost company revenues and help meet power demands in other states.



Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) CMD N. Balram inaugurated the surplus power sale process from the company’s head office in Kothagudem. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and power minister Bhatti Vikramarka have authorised Singareni to sell surplus power through the Indian Energy Exchange. The sale of surplus power will also improve the plant load factor, contributing to better utilisation of the state’s power infrastructure.



In a separate meeting with employee associations and trade unions, Balram emphasised the need to enhance coal production, productivity and quality by increasing staff attendance. He outlined the challenges facing Singareni in the competitive coal market and the company’s plans for future projects, urging cooperation from employees and unions.



In comparison with other companies, Singareni is selling coal at higher prices and customers are slowly moving away from the company, he explained. The CMD highlighted the importance of optimising heavy machinery use and stressed that focused effort during the standard eight-hour shift could significantly improve coal output.