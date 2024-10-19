Simhachalam Temple roof leakages to be fixed from December

Vijayawada: Repair work to address leakages from the rooftop of Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Srikalahasti, undertaken by Pune-based Uttaradevi Charitable and Research Foundation under the supervision of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and IIT Tirupati, is 80 per cent complete.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mysuru ASI director K. Munirathnam Reddy said Srikalahasti Temple and Uttaradevi Foundation entered into an agreement in May 2024 to fix leakages of water from the temple’s roof covering an area of 64,000 square feet at a cost of Rs 6 crore.The roof of the Srikalahasti Temple, constructed between the seventh and eighth centuries, developed seepages years ago. The ASI director said noticing that 80 per cent of the seepage at Srikalahasti has been successfully completed, authorities of the Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam have written a letter to the ASI, requesting similar repairs to address rooftop leakages at the temple in Visakhapatnam.Simhachalam Temple executive officer V. Trinath wrote to the ASI on Thursday, October 17, seeking repair of 12,200 square feet of roof at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 3 crore.Uttaradevi Charitable and Research Foundation will take up the repair work at Simhachalam around December after completing its ongoing work at the Srikalahasti Temple is completed, Munirathnam Reddy stated.In a tweet shared on X on Friday, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy thanked Uttaradevi foundation trustee B. Venkateswara Rao and ASI director Munirathnam Reddy for their support in addressing the rooftop leakages at the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Tirupati district.The MP appreciated the highest quality standards of repair, in line with the ancient conservation methods, ensuring sustainability at the Srikalahasti Temple for over 500 years.