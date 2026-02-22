Simhachalam Temple Prepares for Chandanotsavam on April 20

Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam Devasthanam has begun preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual Chandanotsavam scheduled for April 20 at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Chairing a meeting of the Simhachalam Devasthanam Coordination Committee, executive officer J. Venkatarao said shortcomings from previous years would be reviewed and a comprehensive plan implemented with a focus on devotees’ convenience.

He outlined measures including issuing VIP tickets through banks linked to mobile numbers, QR code scanning at entry points to ease access, and reducing the number of buses, particularly AC buses, to minimise congestion. Five queue lines with emergency exits every 100 metres, adequate lighting, mobile toilets, drinking water facilities and special arrangements for the elderly and persons with disabilities were proposed.

Medical camps, a temporary hospital and ambulance services will be arranged, while NDRF and SDRF teams will be deployed for safety. A command control room with CCTV monitoring and officers from all departments will oversee operations. Shops and sub-temples on the hilltop will remain closed on the festival day.

Civil works are to be completed by the end of March, with all arrangements finalised by April 17. Officials from medical, transport, police, electricity, revenue, GVMC and RTC departments attended the meeting.