Simhachalam Temple Closed for Lunar Eclipse

Visakhapatnam: The Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam will remain closed off to devotees during the lunar eclipse on Sunday, in accordance with age-old traditions and temple protocol. All regular rituals, including Suprabhatam, Aradhanas and Arjitha Sevas, have been cancelled for the duration of the astronomical event.

A total lunar eclipse will occur on Sunday, September 7, beginning at 9:56 pm and concluding at 1:24 am on September 8. During this period, the Earth will align directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. This alignment will cause the Moon to appear deep red, a striking phenomenon popularly known as the ‘Blood Moon’.

In observance of this celestial occurrence, the temple will remain closed off to devotees. Before the closure, special prayers and rituals were performed for the presiding deity. Sthanacharya T.P. Rajagopal, chief priest Srinivasacharya and other temple priests and officials participated in the proceedings, ensuring that all customary rites were observed.

Once the eclipse ends, purification rituals will be conducted to sanctify the temple premises. Darshan for devotees will resume on Monday, September 8, at 8:00 am, following the completion of these rituals.