Simhachalam Panchagrama Issue Echoes in Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: The decades-old Panchagrama issue relating to villages surrounding the Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam once again came under spotlight in the AP Legislative Assembly. Raising the matter in the house, Visakhapatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao pointed out that the five Panchagrama villages fall under five different assembly constituencies. The issue has remained unresolved despite multiple attempts. Srinivasa Rao recalled that a House Committee set up in 1996 under Appala Suryanarayana had made certain recommendations.

But these had not been implemented. Farmers and residents, who constructed houses in these villages, are facing severe hardships due to prolonged legal and administrative uncertainty, the MLA said. Referring to the cabinet meeting held at Andhra University, Srinivasa Rao pointed out that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had directed that the issue be resolved within 100 days. However, fresh litigation has stalled the process. Responding to the MLA, Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said an affidavit has been filed in the AP High Court. Further action will be as per court orders.