Simhachalam gears up for Chandanotsavam 2025

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Simhachalam is preparing for Chandanotsavam 2025 on April 30. The annual festival, a key event in Andhra Pradesh's spiritual calendar, is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh devotees who will witness the deity’s original form.

The endowments department, in collaboration with various other departments, has put in place an extensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Coordination between endowments, police and revenue departments is central to the strategy.

The festival will be overseen by a chief festival officer who will be ready with a detailed action plan. Arrangements include proper management of queues, streamlining entry and exit points, effective traffic control, and robust security measures. Staff from other temples will assist in handling the large influx of devotees.

Key features of the SOP include issuance of time-specific tickets to avoid overcrowding. The number of VIP tickets will be capped at 2,500 while premium tickets, to be priced at Rs 1,000, will be limited to 2,000 per slot. General devotees will have uninterrupted darshan from 3:30 am to 11:00 pm.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been made with the police overseeing traffic, ensuring to prevent thefts, and monitoring crowd movement via CCTV cameras linked to a central control room. Devotees will benefit from shaded waiting areas, refreshments, and grievance cells. Special attention will be given to upholding the sanctity of the occasion.