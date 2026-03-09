Simhachalam Gears Up for April 20 Chandanotsavam

Visakhapatnam: Preparations are underway at the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for the annual Chandanotsavam festival scheduled on April 20.

Engineering officials from the Andhra Pradesh endowments department, led by temple executive officer J. Venkat Rao, inspected the hill on Monday to review arrangements for the expected influx of devotees.

Officials decided to widen staircases and build footbridges to ease movement of devotees. They also reviewed the proposed multi-level car parking facility to reduce traffic congestion.

Measures to tackle summer heat, including shaded pavilions, drinking water points and improved queue systems, were also discussed.

The EO directed officials to complete all works on a war footing to ensure convenience for the lakhs of devotees expected during the festival.