Silk Offerings Mark Brahmotsavams At Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple

NELLORE: As part of the ongoing Brahmotsavams at the Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Ranganayakulapeta, a ceremonial Pattu Vasthram (silk garments) offering was performed with religious fervour on Friday evening.

Municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana visited the temple, offered prayers to the presiding deity and formally presented silk garments to the Lord amid Vedic chants and traditional rituals.

The minister was accorded a traditional Poorna Kumbham welcome by temple priests, who conducted special poojas before presenting him with the Lord’s sacred Sesha Vasthram and Theertha Prasadam. Speaking on the occasion, he said he had prayed for the health, well-being and prosperity of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The event was attended by Nellore mayor Devarakonda Sujatha, deputy mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav, municipal commissioner O. Nandan, executive officer Aalla Srinivasa Reddy, and festival committee members Lekkal Venkata Reddy, Thummukuru Rajamohan, Basikala Chiranjeevi, Rangachari Venkatesh and Tirumala Vinjamuru Narasimhacharyulu.

Large numbers of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the ceremony, adding to the spiritual ambience of the Brahmotsavam celebrations.