AP: Silence for 48 Hours Before Polls from 6pm on Saturday: CEO

The CEO reviewed the arrangements to be made for the last 72 hours before the polling with the officials here on Friday. He stressed that nobody should violate the EC’s model code for the polls.



Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC, banning assembly of people, would be promulgated by evening on Saturday. A strict vigil was being kept on illegal transport of weapons, fireworks, in the vehicles within the state and also on those coming from other states.



He said those who came from outside the state to campaign for parties or candidates should leave the segments before Saturday’s deadline for campaign. No such person should be allowed to continue in hotels, lodges or community halls after the deadline.



Bulk SMSs are being sent by the political parties and election agents to the voters to strictly enforce the MCC.



The CEO felt the need to keep a medical attendant along with medical/first-aid kit at every polling station, and keep ORS packets to ensure the voters do not fall sick due to the heat wave. Handbills are being supplied to all polling booths on what to do in case a voter suffers sun stroke.



With regard to EVMs, he said any complaint on EVMs will be immediately attended to and rectified. Such machines should either be repaired or replaced within 15-20 minutes. Webcasting of polling should be restricted to the district control room and to the CEO’s control room.





