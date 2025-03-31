Siddhanti forecasts Naidu will be CM for 5th and 6th time

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned astrologer M. Nagaphani Sharma conducted Panchanga Sravanam on the Viswavasu Ugadi at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram at Vijayawada on Sunday. His various forecasts included Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu assuming charge as CM of Andhra Pradesh for the fifth and sixth time, with public support in the future.

Chandrababu had become the Chief Minister of AP for the fourth time after the NDA coalition swept to power in AP during 2024.

During the Panchanga Sravanam, Nagaphani Sharma predicted that Amaravati will become a world-class city. Further, AP will develop vastly in all sectors, receive abundant rainfall and improve the lives of AP public, including farmers.

YSRC celebrates Ugadi

Opposition YSRC celebrated the Viswawasu Ugadi amid festivities at its central office in Tadepalli. Renowned astrologer Narayana Murthy offered insights from the Panchangam declaring, “Good days are returning for YSRC leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He will once again herald a victory for the party.”

Narayana Murthy went on to say that Jagan will be remembered in history like Emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya.

The BJP state office in Andhra Pradesh hosted a grand celebration for Ugadi. The festivities commenced with enchanting dance performances by children, setting a joyous tone for the event.

The celebrations featured a special Panchanga Sravanam by Marti Shivaram Yagna Narayana Sharma, who predicted all good for BJP in the present government and future elections.

During the event, BJP MLA Sujana Chowdary and Madhukarji, the state organisational general secretary, presented Ugadi Awards on behalf of the BJP to individuals hailing from various sectors.