 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Sick leopard Sighted Near Kosigi

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 10:44 PM IST

Large crowds gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of the wild animal, prompting the police to disperse the onlookers and inform the forest officials.

Sick leopard Sighted Near Kosigi
x
Forest officials stated that leopards have been occasionally sighted in the region, often venturing near villages in search of prey.—DC Image

Kurnool: A leopard was found in a weak and immobile condition near Erravanka in Kosigi mandal on Sunday. The animal was spotted in the nearby hillocks, close to human habitation, raising concerns among locals. Large crowds gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of the wild animal, prompting the police to disperse the onlookers and inform the forest officials.

Forest officials stated that leopards have been occasionally sighted in the region, often venturing near villages in search of prey. However, there have been no reports of leopard attacks on humans so far. They are known to target pet animals before retreating back into the forest. Officials are currently taking steps to safely capture the leopard and shift it to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
leopard Wild animal forest officials 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X