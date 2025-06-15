Sick leopard Sighted Near Kosigi

Kurnool: A leopard was found in a weak and immobile condition near Erravanka in Kosigi mandal on Sunday. The animal was spotted in the nearby hillocks, close to human habitation, raising concerns among locals. Large crowds gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of the wild animal, prompting the police to disperse the onlookers and inform the forest officials.

Forest officials stated that leopards have been occasionally sighted in the region, often venturing near villages in search of prey. However, there have been no reports of leopard attacks on humans so far. They are known to target pet animals before retreating back into the forest. Officials are currently taking steps to safely capture the leopard and shift it to a veterinary hospital for treatment.