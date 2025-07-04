SICCI Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities In Sri City

TIRUPATI: A 22-member delegation from the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Chennai, visited Sri City on Friday to understand its industrial landscape and assess investment possibilities.

The delegation was welcomed by Bodgan George, assistant vice president (business development), who presented an overview of Sri City’s infrastructure, strategic advantages, and business-friendly environment. He outlined the industrial policies of Andhra Pradesh, including the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ initiative, and noted the presence of more than 235 companies from 31 countries currently operating in the region. He encouraged SICCI members to consider establishing units in Sri City.Sri City founder and managing director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that the visit from SICCI, a key organisation in South India’s business ecosystem, was valuable and expressed hope that their inputs would support the development of Sri City as a hub not only for large industries but also for small and medium enterprises.Elangovan Rajasekar, director of Mentor Infocomm India, thanked Sri City for facilitating the visit and said the delegation was impressed with the infrastructure and business environment. The team, which included representatives from various business and consultancy sectors, also toured units such as Blue Star, MSR Garments, and Ball Beverages. The visit was coordinated by R. Saranya Lakshmi, head of projects at SICCI.