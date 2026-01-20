SI Gets 10-Year Jail Term for Cheating Woman on False Marriage Vow

Vijayawada: A sub-inspector of police attached to Amruthaluru police station was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and fined ₹1,000 by the Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge of Guntur, Sarat Babu, on Monday.

According to police, the SI, Kunchala Ravi Teja, while working at Nagarampalem police station, allegedly developed a relationship with M. Sakheena, 24, of Tummurkota village in Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu district by promising to marry her, but later cheated her by evading the marriage.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered at Nagarampalem police station and, following investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the SI. After examining the evidence, the court delivered the final verdict and awarded the sentence.