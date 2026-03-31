SI, 3 Constables Suffer Injuries in Firecrackers Explosion in AP

Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) and three constables suffered injuries while inspecting firecrackers at Chalapalli police station in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The police personnel inspecting firecrackers that were earlier seized exploded suddenly leaving the SI Durga Anjaneeyulu, two constables Abdulla and Teja and driver Nagaraju burn injuries.

The local residents rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors kept them under observation. The seized firecrackers were supposed to be submitted in the court after inspecting them. More details are awaited.