Shutters Okayed For Yerra Kalva In Nidadavole Mandal To Prevent Floods

KAKINADA: AP government has released ₹1.80 crore to put up shutters on Yerra Kalva near Singavaram village in Nidadavole mandal of East Godavari district for preventing floods in the area.

A decision in this regard has been taken at the recent state cabinet meeting, Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said here on Tuesday.

He explained that officials have already conducted a survey. Following this, authorities have decided to set up the shutters at Singavaram and place gates near Kamsalipalem.

These measures will prevent inundation of about 5,000 acres whenever Yerra Kalva receives flood waters, the minister pointed out.

There had been heavy floods in Yerra Kalva in July 2024 due to which crops in Nidadavole constituency had suffered massive damage. The state government had then released ₹5 crore as compensation for farmers. It had promised that permanent measures will be taken to stop floods in Yerra Kalva.

Durgesh said the state cabinet had approved ₹57.14 crore for 392 irrigation works at major and minor canals. Yerra Kalva is one among them.