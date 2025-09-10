Shrine of Village Goddess in Mogalturu Reduced to Ashes

Kakinada: The shrine of Goddess Sri Nadiveedhi Muthyalamma in a thatched hut at Mogalturu village in West Godavari district got reduced to ashes during Monday night. The auspicious Garagas, pots and articles used for pujas have been destroyed.

Villagers said they had been worshipping the Goddess in the hut for more than 100 years.

West Godavari district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi ordered a detailed probe into the incident. He said a high-level team of police is inquiring whether the incident is accidental or intentional. Forensic experts, dog squad and fire department officials have inspected the place.

Those who visited the spot included additional superintendent of police Bhima Rao, Narsapuram superintendent of police G. Sri Veda, circle inspector Srinivas and sub-inspector G. Vasu.

RSS sevaks took out a procession in Mogalturu on Tuesday demanding that the government take immediate action against the culprits.