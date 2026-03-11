Shrimp Farmers Urged Not To Panic Over Middle East Tensions

Nellore: Shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh have been advised not to resort to panic or premature harvesting amid concerns that tensions in the Middle East could affect seafood exports.

Aquaculture wing officials said rumours about possible export disruptions had created anxiety among some farmers, raising fears of a price crash. However, exporters and fisheries officials said these concerns were largely unfounded and based on misinformation.

They explained that only about 3–4 per cent of India’s seafood exports pass through Middle East countries via the Strait of Hormuz. Shipments to major markets such as the United States, European Union, Japan and China continue through alternative maritime routes including the Red Sea–Suez Canal, Cape of Good Hope and the South China Sea. Officials said the current geopolitical situation is therefore unlikely to significantly affect India’s overall seafood exports.

Exporters expressed optimism about demand from the United States market, which is expected to improve by the end of March following the Seafood Expo North America scheduled from March 15 to 17 in Boston. The US market generally has strong demand for 50 and 60 count shrimp, which are widely produced in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials also dismissed rumours of a shortage of shipping containers, stating that there is no major disruption in container availability for seafood exports. They noted that the US tariff on Indian shrimp — about 20 per cent including basic duty, anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty — is comparable to tariffs on competing countries.

Farmers have been advised to continue aquaculture operations as per planned culture cycles and harvest schedules, as panic harvesting could create a glut and lead to avoidable price crashes.

Addressing a press conference at the fisheries department office in Nellore, APSADA co-chairman Anam Venkataramana Reddy said the state government and the fisheries department were closely monitoring international developments and coordinating with exporters and processing units to ensure smooth exports. He urged farmers to remain calm and not be influenced by rumours in the market.