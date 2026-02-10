Shivaratri Fervour Grips Shaiva Temples in Seema

Kurnool: Preparations for the Shivaratri celebrations have gathered momentum across major Shaiva temples in Rayalaseema, with authorities expecting over 20 lakh devotees across Kurnool, Nandyal and Kadapa districts.

Officials said nearly eight lakh pilgrims are likely to visit the Srisailam temple alone. Other prominent shrines such as Mahanandi, Yaganti, Pushpagiri (Dakshina Kashi), Polatala, Lankamalleswara and Nageswara Kona are also preparing for heavy footfall. In all, about 60 major Shaiva temples across the three districts are gearing up for the annual festivities.

District collectors, SPs and revenue officials have reviewed arrangements, focusing on crowd control, sanitation, drinking water and traffic management. With Brahmotsavams at Srisailam underway, the Nallamala ghat roads have seen continuous traffic movement, resulting in congestion. Authorities are closely monitoring Pathalaganga, ropeway points, temple tanks and bathing ghats to prevent untoward incidents.

In Nandyal, collector G. Rajakumar directed officials to ensure foolproof security, while Kadapa collector Cherukuri Sridhar said arrangements were completed at 16 major temples, expecting over six lakh devotees.

Meanwhile, brief tension prevailed at Srisailam after some Shiva Deeksha devotees protested delays in Sparsha Darshan, briefly disrupting queue lines before police restored order. Officials said all departments remain on high alert to ensure smooth celebrations.

INFOGFX:

RELIGIOUS TOURISM

Prominent Shaiva temples: Around 60

Expected pilgrims: Over 20 lakh

Additional buses arranged: Up to 650

Staff deployed for duties: About 4,000