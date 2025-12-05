Shiva Rajkumar Says He Is Ready To Portray Naidu If A Good Director Steps Forward

VIJAYAWADA: Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar on Friday said he would be willing to play Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a biopic, provided a capable director comes forward with a strong script. The actor, who is currently working on multiple Telugu projects, made the remark during his visit to the Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

He received temple honours from Temple chairman Borra Radhakrishna and officials, who welcomed him with traditional offerings. Speaking to reporters after the darshan, the actor said he felt “deeply positive and blessed” after offering prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Sharing details about his current Telugu ventures, Shiva Rajkumar said he is portraying veteran political leader Gummadi Narsaiah in an upcoming biopic. Calling Narsaiah “a leader of integrity and values,” he said bringing such personalities to the screen is both inspirational and a responsibility.

“If any good director approaches me with a strong narrative, I am fully ready to play Naidu’s role,” he said — a remark that quickly drew attention from political and film circles.

The Kannada icon also revealed that he is playing a key role in the much-anticipated Telugu film ‘Peddi’, starring Ram Charan, and expressed confidence that Telugu audiences would embrace him just as warmly as his fans in Karnataka. “The director narrated a compelling story, and I agreed instantly,” he said.

Speaking about the Gummadi Narsaiah biopic, he said the film aims to showcase the leader’s decades of service to the poor and his unwavering commitment to public welfare. The shoot, he said, will begin with a launch ceremony in Palvancha, where he will interact with the public as part of the inauguration.