Shiva-Parvathi Kalyanam Celebrated at Srikalahasti

Tirupati: The wedding ceremony of Lord Soma Skanda Murthy and Goddess Gnanaprasunamba was performed at Srikalahastheeswara temple in Srikalahasti in the early hours of Saturday as part of the ongoing Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.

The divine couple in traditional bridal attire was enshrined in the temple in keeping with ancient customs. The Kalyanam, observed on the occasion of Skanda Ratri, drew a large number of devotees to the ceremony.

Soma Skanda Murthy arrived on the Gaja Vahanam, while Gnanaprasunamba was carried on the Simha Vahanam. The wedding began with the formal ritual of the goddess’s family offering her hand in marriage to the Lord, followed by her procession to the Kalyana Mandapam. Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and prayers, the ceremony was conducted with priests leading the ceremony and devotees offering prayers.

A notable feature of the event was the participation of newlyweds who received blessings of the divine couple. As part of the celebrations, the temple authorities distributed Thali Bottu and silk garments to the newlyweds.

After the conclusion of the Kalyanam, the deities were taken back to the temple following which the temple was opened for devotees to pay their respects.