Ships Carrying Domestic Gas to Dock at Vizag on March 20, Says Manohar

Kakinada: Minister for civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar said that a ship carrying domestic gas from abroad will reach Visakhapatnam Port on March 20. This will enable the state government to continue fulfilling the needs of domestic gas consumers.

“There is no shortage of domestic gas supply in AP. But due to the anxiety, people are booking gas cylinders beyond their need,” Manohar maintained.

The minister in-charge of Eluru district, Manohar reviewed the progress of various development works in the district on Tuesday with the district ministers, MLAs and officials.

Later, he told media that previously, gas bookings stood at 2.8 lakh. They have now increased to 3 lakh.

Speaking on rice supplied through ration shops, the minister appealed to cardholders to consume the rice that they draw, instead of selling it in the open market, which is a crime. He pointed out that both the state and central governments spend ₹52 per kg for supplying the rice through PDS.

Manohar said Eluru district administration is paying attention to horticulture crops. The district has reached the third place from 5th in horticulture production.

Those present on the occasion included MLAs Kamineni Srinivas, Ch. Balaraju, and Ch. Prabhakar and others were present.