Ship from Vizag with Relief Material to Depart for Typhoon-hit Myanmar

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy has initiated rapid preparations for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in response to the severe flash floods caused by Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar.

The typhoon, which originated from the South China Sea, has severely impacted several regions.

According to a release from the Eastern Naval Command, the Navy, in coordination with the Eastern Fleet and supporting units—including the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation, and INHS Kalyani—has completed the overnight loading of HADR pallets. These include relief gear, drinking water, rations, and medicines, onto a naval warship.

This swift mobilisation highlights the Navy's capability to respond effectively to humanitarian crises despite short notice.

The ship is set to depart from Visakhapatnam for Yangon.