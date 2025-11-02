 Top
2 Nov 2025 1:14 AM IST

SHGs Donate Rs 3 Lakh For Armed Forces Flag Day
District Collector Dr A. Siri —DC Image

Kurnool: Self-help groups in Kurnool district have donated Rs 3 lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund to support the welfare of soldiers and their families. The cheque was handed over to District Collector Dr A. Siri on Saturday by representatives of the District Federation on behalf of all women’s self-help groups.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Dr Siri praised the gesture as a reflection of the groups’ strong sense of social responsibility. She said that about 30,000 members from various women’s self-help groups across the district contributed Rs 10 each, raising a total of Rs 3 lakh. The Collector urged everyone to take inspiration from this act and contribute generously to the Flag Day Fund, which is used for the welfare of the families of armed forces personnel who have sacrificed for the nation.

Siri called upon officials and the public to extend their support and express gratitude to the soldiers serving the country by contributing to the fund. DRDA project director Y.P. Ramana Reddy, district sainik welfare officer Ratna Ruth, District Women’s Federation president K. Seetha Bai, and others attended the event.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
P.V. Prasad
