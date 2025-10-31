Shepherd, 90 Sheep Rescued from Rising Krishna River in AP

Kolluru (Andhra Pradesh): A shepherd and his 90 sheep were rescued from the rising waters of the Krishna river in Bapatla district, an official said on Friday.

Paul, a native of Chintalanka village in Kolluru mandal, had taken his flock for grazing on Thursday, unaware of the imminent danger posed by the swollen river.

"Paul and his 90 sheep were safely rescued from the swelling Krishna river in Bapatla district," said a press release from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

As Paul tended to his sheep, the flood inflows in the river suddenly intensified, trapping him and his livestock. Realising the danger, he raised an alarm, and his cries were heard by fellow villagers, who immediately alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team stationed nearby. Acting swiftly, the team reached the spot and rescued both the shepherd and the sheep safely.

According to the APSDMA, the swift response was made possible by the pre-deployment of SDRF teams as part of cyclone preparedness measures.