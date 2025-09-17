Sheep Prices Soar in Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Dasara

Visakhapatnam: With the Dasara festival approaching on October 2, meat prices have surged across Andhra Pradesh as traders scramble to meet increased demand by importing livestock from neighbouring states.

Nearly 30 per cent of sheep and goats are being procured from Odisha’s Koraput, Kundili and Sunki regions, as well as from Telangana, to satisfy the heightened demand driven by festival celebrations and traditional animal sacrifices.

B. Kanaka Raju, a livestock trader from Anakapalli, said the price impact has been substantial across different categories. Sheep weighing 10–15 kg now cost between Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000, up from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 last year.

“Country breed sheep are at even higher prices of Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000 for an 18 to 20 kg animal,” he explained. “Last year, at peak demand, we sold some for Rs 25,000, and we expect similar or higher prices this year.”

He further mentioned that community members had each maintained stocks of around 1,000 goats, with plans to increase supply if demand warrants. “Till now I have sold only 15 goats, but as the festival nears, sales are expected to pick up,” he said.

P. Ramu, a meat trader in Vizag city, said sheep and goats usually priced between Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000 are now selling for Rs 16,000 and Rs 18,000. Roosters have seen similar increases, with three kg birds fetching Rs 3,000– Rs 4,000 compared to the usual Rs 2,000.

He added that traders had been preparing for months to meet the anticipated demand. “We have procured more than 200 sheep and goats from Odisha. The demand for sheep has been consistently increasing in the Vizag region during Dasara for the past few years,” he said.

As of Wednesday, live livestock prices had stabilised at around Rs 450–Rs 500 per kg.