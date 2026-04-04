Sharp Fall in Rural Employment in AP Raises Concerns Over Migration

KURNOOL: Rural employment under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) has fallen significantly in Andhra Pradesh during 2025–26, worrying rural households dependent on local work.

The scheme, formerly MGNREGS, is intended to provide employment within villages and reduce migration of people. But the implementation of VB-G RAM G had been weak in the financial year.

The impact is clearly visible in parts of Kurnool district, including Pattikonda, Yemmiganur and Dhone, where migration increased notably. Workers moved out in search of livelihood, affecting family life, children’s education, and care for the elderly.

Migration is particularly high in Rayalaseema, along with parts of Palnadu, Prakasam, and north coastal districts, where work availability under VB-G RAM G has dropped sharply.

Official figures indicate that person-days declined from 5.98 crore in April 2024–25 to 4.19 crore in April 2025–26. In May, the numbers fell from 6.75 crore to 5.91 crore. June saw a temporary increase from 2.78 crore to 3.93 crore. But from July onwards, the downward trend started again and continued to be so through most of the year.

L. Maheswaramma, a worker from Sanjamala mandal in Kurnool district, said, “Last year, we had enough work. This year, both my husband and I have not got regular employment.”

Ragula Venkatalakshmi from Aspari mandal said, “There is no work available in our village this year. We are going to Guntur for chilli harvesting and may stay there for about two months.”

A rural development official from Nandyal district disclosed, “There has been a decline in employment generation in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Instructions have been given at the field level to improve work availability. But the results are not up to expectations.”

An MPDO from Badvel constituency in Kadapa district said, “Transition from MGNREGS to VB-G RAM G has led to technical issues. Because of this, several works could not be taken up as planned.”

Officials maintain that seasonal work-related demand patterns and implementation-related factors are responsible for the decline. Overall, however, the rural employment trend suggests shrinking opportunities. This could lead to further migration if the same trend continues.

Table showing decline in employment guarantee person-days in AP for 2024–25 and 2025–26:

Month-wise Person-Days (In Crore):

Month 2024-25 2025-26

April 5.98 4.19

May 6.75 5.91

June 2.78 3.93

July 0.97 0.91

August 0.64 0.28

September 0.97 0.31

October 0.76 0.19

November 0.78 0.23

December 0.74 0.50