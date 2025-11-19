Sharmila Wants CM Naidu’s Affidavit on CII Summit Investment Claims

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday requested Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to submit a legally binding affidavit detailing the real benefits the people of Andhra Pradesh will gain from the recently held CII Partnership Summit 2025.

Speaking at the Congress headquarters in Vijayawada, Sharmila pointed to the government’s claim of 613 MoUs worth ₹13.25 lakh crore being signed at the summit, resulting in 16.31 lakh jobs.

She challenged the AP CM to provide a written assurance to citizens on the actual outcomes.

The APCC president criticised what she called repeated grandiose claims of both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy governments during the last 11 years, which showed little concrete on the ground.

She recalled the previous Partnership Summits of 1,761 MoUs worth ₹19 lakh crore being signed with 30 lakh jobs promised, and 2023 Global Summit touted to bring ₹13 lakh crore and 20 lakh jobs. “Not even 10 per cent of these commitments have been realised,” she pointed out, expressing concern over migration of youth and low-paying gig jobs due to such unfulfilled promises.

Sharmila said Congress party is demanding a realistic assessment from the AP Chief Minister. “We cannot allow people to be cheated repeatedly in the name of MoUs and promises,” she stated, calling for a clear, stamped affidavit from Chandrababu Naidu detailing tangible benefits from the CII Summit 2025.