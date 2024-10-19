Sharmila demands implementation of free bus scheme for women

Vijayawada: In a bid to pressure the TD-led NDA government to implement the promised free bus scheme for women, APCC Chief Y.S. Sharmila traveled on an APSRTC bus from Vijayawada to Tenali, engaging with passengers and inquiring about their concerns on Friday.

Upon boarding the bus, Sharmila sat beside women passengers to gauge their opinions on the government's delay in implementing the free bus scheme for state-run transport. She demanded immediate action from the state government and encouraged women to advocate for this issue.



Sharmila pointed out that Congress governments in neighboring states, such as Karnataka and Telangana, promptly implemented similar schemes after taking office. "Four months have passed, and the NDA government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is wasting time with new policies instead of fulfilling the 'Super Six' election promises," she alleged.






