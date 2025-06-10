Sharmila Condemns Sajjala's Comments Insulting Capital Region Women

AP Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila condemned YSRC senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy's comments insulting the women of Amaravati capital region.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called the capital region women as 'rakshasis' (demons) and 'hybrid', which are derogatory, Sharmila said.

Speaking to the media in Annamayya district, she said that Sajjala Ramakrishna was behaving like an idiot. The party leaders are repeatedly committing the same mistakes. Ramakrishna made insulting remarks against the women in the capital earlier too and he is continuing to do it.

Recalling the indecent remarks passed against her by Ramakrishna Reddy's son Sajjala Bhargav Reddy in the past, she said that the 'Shaitan media' (YSRC social media) did not even think that she was a woman and the daughter of late CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

At the same time, she took potshots against her brother and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan keeps iterating that the women in the state are his 'akka chellellu' but he has no respect or gratitude towards his own sister, she ridiculed. "Can such a man respect the women in the state?"

She also expressed dissatisfaction over some Congress party activists who were involved in 'anti-party' activities. They keep pulling down the party, when others are trying to strengthen it. The disciplinary committee of the party will take action all such party men and nobody campaigning against the party will be spared, she warned.