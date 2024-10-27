Sharmila breaks down over property dispute with brother Jagan

Amid the ongoing property dispute with her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila accused the former Chief Minister of doing 'injustice' to her and her children.The Andhra Pradesh Congress President broke down while speaking about the comments made by YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy.Sharmila said she extended her full support to YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, but Jagan has dragged her to court. She also claimed that for the last five years, she has been confined within walls.Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sharmila said, "God is watching, and justice will prevail. YSRCP cadres and workers should answer my questions. In the 2019 elections, the YSRCP came to power with 151 out of 175 seats. How did they get such a majority? It was because of the party being named after Rajasekhar Reddy, which brought them victory. My mother worked very hard before that election, and I worked tirelessly during the padayatra. I gave my full support to the YSRCP.""What has Jagan Mohan Reddy done for me? Can he answer this? He is doing injustice to me and my children. For the last five years, I have been confined within four walls. Jagan Mohan Reddy dragged us to court, is it fair?" she added.