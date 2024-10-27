Sharmila breaks down over property dispute with brother Jagan
He is doing injustice to me and my children, says Sharmila
Vijayawada: Amid the ongoing property dispute with her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila accused the former Chief Minister of doing 'injustice' to her and her children.
The Andhra Pradesh Congress President broke down while speaking about the comments made by YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy.
Sharmila said she extended her full support to YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, but Jagan has dragged her to court. She also claimed that for the last five years, she has been confined within walls.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sharmila said, "God is watching, and justice will prevail. YSRCP cadres and workers should answer my questions. In the 2019 elections, the YSRCP came to power with 151 out of 175 seats. How did they get such a majority? It was because of the party being named after Rajasekhar Reddy, which brought them victory. My mother worked very hard before that election, and I worked tirelessly during the padayatra. I gave my full support to the YSRCP."
"What has Jagan Mohan Reddy done for me? Can he answer this? He is doing injustice to me and my children. For the last five years, I have been confined within four walls. Jagan Mohan Reddy dragged us to court, is it fair?" she added.
The legal battle between the siblings began when former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a plea with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), claiming that shares in Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited were initially allocated to his sister "out of love and affection" but later retracted due to her emerging political opposition.
In a three-page letter to YSR supporters, YS Sharmila Reddy stated, "All the properties Jagan Mohan Reddy claims as his own are, in fact, family assets."
"My father mandated that all assets he established--whether Saraswati Power, Bharati Cements, Sakshi Media, Classic Realty, Yelahanka Property, or others--be equally shared among his four children (except for Sandur). No distribution of assets occurred while Rajasekhara Reddy was alive, and even after his sudden passing, no distribution has taken place. To this day, I have not received even one asset that legally belongs to me," Sharmila wrote.
Sharmila claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy's outlook changed significantly upon becoming Chief Minister in 2019 when he suggested the family should "part ways."
"Within a month of taking office, he proposed that we separate, insisting that separation was inevitable. He proposed a 60-40 split, which my mother also found unfair," Sharmila earlier said.
( Source : ANI )
