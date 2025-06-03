SHAR, RTGS Ink Pact For Everaging Space Technology For Real-Time Governance
ISRO’s SHAR centre and Andhra Pradesh RTGS sign 5-year MoU to enhance citizen-centric governance using satellite data and real-time tech via the AWARE platform.
Vijayawada: A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO and AP’s Real Time Governance Society for leveraging Space technology for real-time citizen centric governance.
This would be for a period of five years. The deal was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday.
The pact was signed in the presence of SHAR director Rajarajan and RTGS chief executive officer Pradhan Jain
Naidu said, ”This collaboration will enhance the AWARE platform with satellite imagery and scientific inputs across 42-plus applications spanning agriculture, weather, disaster management, urban planning and so on."
AWARE integrates data from satellites, drones, IoT, sensors, mobile feeds and CCTV to deliver real time alerts and advisories to citizens and the government via SMS, WhatsApp and media and social media.”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
