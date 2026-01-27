SHAR Celebrates R-Day With Emphasis on Self-Reliance, Space Excellence

Nellore:Republic Day celebrations at India’s spaceport, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), on Monday underscored a strong message of national pride and self-reliance, with SHAR director E.S. Padmakumar highlighting India’s growing stature in the global space arena.

Extending Republic Day greetings, the director said the occasion reaffirmed the values enshrined in the Constitution and the collective responsibility to serve the nation with integrity, dedication and purpose.

Referring to India’s expanding role in space and Earth observation, he cited prestigious missions such as NISAR as reflections of the country’s increasing global relevance in advanced space science. Participation in international missions like Axiom-4, involving astronaut Shukla, and the successful launch of commercial satellites, including BlueBird Block-2, were highlighted as significant milestones strengthening India’s space economy.

“These achievements truly reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India driven by indigenous capability, innovation and determination,” he said.

The Director placed on record his appreciation for the SHAR workforce for their unwavering commitment, including round-the-clock and late-night mission operations, which ensure continuous launch readiness. He noted that such dedication is sustained by the strong support of employees’ families.

Padmakumar also thanked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for its vital role in safeguarding the spaceport and critical national assets.

Expressing confidence in the future, he said SHAR would continue to play a key role in advancing India’s space ambitions and fulfilling the aspirations of the nation.

Shar director Padmakumar examines a demonstration by Dog Squad during R-Day Parade at SDSC, Shar, Sriharikota on Monday.