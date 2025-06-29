Shanti Ashram Seeks CM Naidu’s Help In Getting Its Land Back

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) state general secretary Satyanarayana Bolisetti, an active member of the Shanti Ashram, has sent a petition to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan, seeking their help in getting back the ashram’s 6.4 acres of land on the Visakhapatnam beach road, alleging it has been occupied by members of the Uppalapati family using loopholes in the law and with support from unscrupulous officials.

The JSP leader pointed out that the land continues to be occupied by Uppalapatis even though the Supreme Court has ordered the family members to vacate the 6.54 acres of land and hand it over peacefully to Shanti Ashram.Satyanarayana said on June 5 this month, the tehsildar removed the name of Raghavendra Yogeswara, in whose name a gift deed had been made by Omkar Swamiji, the original owner of the land, and officially registered the land in the name of Shanti Ashram.The JSP leader wanted the district authorities, especially the Visakhapatnam police commissioner, to take cognizance of this matter and get the occupied land vacated.Omkar Swamiji established the Shanti Ashram in 1917. He opened a branch in Lawson's Bay, Visakhapatnam, to offer free education to deaf and mute children, apart from children from poorer sections of the society.On 24December 1949, Omkar Swamiji gifted this land to his friend Gajula Raghavendra Yogeswara. But the Swamiji later withdrew the gift deed because Raghavendra had violated the deed conditions.Raghavendra passed away in 1991. Later Uppalapati Vivekananda, his wife Shobharani and their three children occupied the land. They have started commercial activities like petrol pumps, food courts and paid parking. They are continuing to enjoy the property as though it is their inherited wealth, Satyanarayana remarked.