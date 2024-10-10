Shakti Vijayotsav to mark Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada

Vijayawada:If you are in Vijayawada from Friday to October 13, you cannot miss the cultural events, drone show and decked up Nava Durga boats on the banks of Krishna River, featuring manifestations of the nine different Durga avatars.

Equally impactful will be the three-day high-voltage Shakti Vijayotsav from Friday organised at the Babburi Grounds by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).



The corporation has lined up a series of events, including cultural performances, such as Tappeta Gullu, Dappu, and Kolatam, a drone show with around 500 drones depicting Durga Devi and the history of Dasara festival, and fireworks display on Friday evening, the first day.



The celebrations will focus on women empowerment (Nari Shakti). Nara Bhuvaneswari and A. Geetha, spouses of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy, along with Andhra Pradesh Governor’s spouse, women judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court, and women IPS and IAS officers are set to participate in the opening ceremony on Friday.



“The celebrations will begin with folk dance performances on four different stages erected at the event premises at 4 p.m. on Friday,” Ramesh, an assistant director from Visakhapatnam overseeing the arrangements, told this newspaper.



Around 18 food stalls offering various cuisines and another 20 stalls of handloom and handicraft weavers and artisans will be set up as part of the Dasara celebrations at the grounds.