Shakti teams to shield women across Srikakulam district

Visakhapatnam: Srikakulam SP K. V. Maheshwar Reddy launched 30 Shakti Patrol Vehicles at the district police office on Saturday as part of a women’s safety initiative. This programme includes the formation of five specialised Shakti Teams, each comprising six police personnel under the supervision of a sub-inspector. Three teams have been assigned to the sub-divisions, while two will operate in Srikakulam town.

“Protecting every woman and child in this district is our top priority,” the SP said, adding, “Our Shakti Teams are committed to reaching those in need within 10 minutes of an alert.”

The initiative leverages the Shakti app, developed by the Andhra Pradesh government, enabling women and children to contact authorities in emergencies. Upon receiving a distress call, the nearest Shakti Team will be immediately dispatched to assist.

For the first time in the district, Shakti Teams will utilise drone cameras, operated by women police personnel, to monitor public spaces and prevent illegal activities. These drones will also help identify offenders harassing women on social media through facial recognition technology.

The SP urged residents, particularly women and girls, to download the Shakti app from the Play Store and register their details. The app offers multiple emergency features, including an SOS button, direct connections to emergency numbers (100 and 112), missing children reports, and information on safe shelters.

Additionally, the police will implement a district-wide awareness programme called Sankalpam, where officers will visit villages to educate residents about the Shakti app. Self-defence training programmes will also be conducted for students in schools and colleges across the district.

More Shakti patrol vehicles, including two-wheelers, will be introduced in the coming days to expand the initiative’s reach across Srikakulam.