Shakti Teams Provide Safety, Security to Anakapalli Women

Visakhapatnam: With five active Mahila Shakti teams and nearly 1,000 student-led Warrior Groups, the Mahila Police initiative is building a safer, more confident environment for women across schools, homes, and workplaces in Anakapalli district.

Shakti teams, operating under the Mahila Police Station in Anakapalli district, are making a strong impact in safeguarding women including students, homemakers, industrial workers and employees in both public and private sectors.

Currently, five Shakti teams are active, each headed by a sub-inspector and based out of respective police stations. Each six-member unit includes two women constables, working round the clock to ensure women’s safety and well-being.

Speaking to this correspondent on Monday, Mahila Police DSP E. Srinivasulu outlined the organisational structure of the initiative. He said the distribution includes three teams in the Anakapalle sub division and two at headquarters. To extend outreach to schools and colleges, police have initiated Shakti Warrior Groups, designed to provide peer support.

The DSP further emphasised that “Many young girls hesitate to report harassment. These groups offer solidarity and confidence.” He said so far, 985 such groups have been formed, each with five student members, from Class VI to college level.

In addition, 271 institutions have formed Shakti core committees, ensuring teacher and lecturer involvement in addressing student concerns quickly.

In a recent case, an eighth-grade student in Anakapalle, afraid to inform her parents about harassment, found help after a Shakti team visited her school and helped establish a Warrior Group. The miscreants were brought under watch and the harassment ended.

Beyond grievance redressal, Shakti teams are also focused on empowerment. Schools and colleges are hosting self-defence workshops, including martial arts sessions, to build confidence among young girls.

“With institutions reopening, we’ve asked teams to intensify surveillance and expand Warrior Groups,” DSP Srinivasulu added. Nearly three lakh residents have downloaded the Shakti App. In emergencies, citizens can dial 112 for immediate assistance. The initiative is monitored regularly by the superintendent of police.