Shaheed Diwas Padyatra Held In Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: A ‘Shaheed Diwas Padyatra’ was organised in Anantapur on Monday to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar.

The programme was conducted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in coordination with Pragathi Padham Youth Association and the NSS unit of SSBN College. The padyatra commenced from the college and passed through Saptagiri Circle to Court Road, with participation from students and youth.

MYBharat Youth Icon Bisathi Bharath, programme in-charge G.G. Sreenivasulu, K. Jaya Maruthi, and NSS programme officers Dr Bhargavi and Baba were present.

Addressing the gathering, Bharath said Shaheed Diwas is observed to honour the sacrifices of the three martyrs and urged youth to uphold national values and contribute to nation-building.