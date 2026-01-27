Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface Against Jana Sena MLA

YSR Kadapa: Serious allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled by a woman against Railway Koduru Jana Sena legislator and government whip Arava Sridhar. As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police.

According to allegations made by a woman in a video statement that was released online, the MLA reportedly subjected her to sexual exploitation for nearly one-and-a-half years. Videos, photographs, WhatsApp chats, and reels purportedly linked to the allegations have gone viral on social media platforms.

In her video statement, the woman claimed that Sridhar first contacted her through Facebook after becoming MLA and later allegedly intimidated her into submitting to him.

The woman alleged that the MLA sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, forced her into a relationship and she became pregnant as a result. She claimed that she was compelled to undergo an abortion against her will. According to her, Sridhar had promised to marry her. She was living separately from her husband, and the MLA allegedly pressured her to seek a divorce.

She also alleged that the MLA threatened to kill her three-year-old son if she did not comply with his demands and warned her of serious consequences if she spoke out.

The YSRC has demanded the immediate arrest of the MLA and called for an inquiry by an independent agency, raising the issue on the social media platform X. Visuals purportedly linked to the allegations continue to circulate widely on social media.