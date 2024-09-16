Sexual Assault Case: Jana Sena directs Jani Master to stay away from party activities
Hyderabad: Following allegations of sexual assault made by a female choreographer, Jana Sena leader and choreographer Master Jani has been directed to step away from all party activities. A case has been filed against him at the Raidurg police station. In response, Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, the Conflict Management Head of the party, stated that the decision has been implemented with immediate effect.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
