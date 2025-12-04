Severely Injured Wild Elephant Dies While Undergoing Treatment At SVZP

TIRUPATI: An adult makhna elephant that had been undergoing treatment at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati died on Wednesday. Foresters found it critically injured in Guddivani Cheruvu within the Paradarami reserve forest of Chittoor district three days ago.

The tusk-less pachyderm is about 25 years’ old. Officials said the elephant had been lying in the water and could not stand, prompting an immediate rescue response.

A team from SVZP, including veterinary doctors, reached the spot. After stabilising the animal with light sedation, the team transported the elephant to SVZP on December 1 care. Doctors administered antibiotics, intravenous fluids and other supportive treatment.

Although the elephant initially consumed a small amount of feed, its condition did not improve. Subsequently it stopped eating. Zoo officials said the elephant remained critical throughout the treatment period and did not respond to medical interventions. It died around the early hours of Wednesday.

Following a post-mortem of the elephant, experts concluded that the wild animal suffered injuries during infighting within the herd near the Guddivani Cheruvu, which likely led to its fall into the water body. The prolonged time spent in water resulted in the infection spreading. Caudo-ventral dislocation of the hip during the fight worsened its condition. Pus accumulation in the urinary bladder eventually caused fatal septicaemia, which caused the death.

As per protocol, the carcass has been buried within the zoo premises in the presence of the SVZP and forest department officials.