Severe Heatwave Likely In 17 Mandals: APSDMA

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience heatwave conditions along with thunderstorms and lightning in the coming days, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said on Saturday.

In a release, he said severe heatwave conditions are expected in 17 mandals, while heatwave conditions may prevail in 32 mandals across the state. North Andhra is also likely to receive thundershowers accompanied by lightning for three days from Monday.

On Sunday, heatwave conditions are expected in several mandals, including Amadalavalasa, Burja, Hiramandalam, Jalumuru, L.N. Peta, Pathapatnam, Saravakota and Sarubujjili in Srikakulam district; Gurla and Santakaviti in Vizianagaram district; Palakonda and Seethampeta in Parvathipuram Manyam district; and Kunavaram and Gangavaram in Polavaram district.

Meanwhile, temperatures remained high on Saturday, with Gudur recording 41.2°C, Renigunta 41.1°C, Peddarapudi 40.9°C, Nagiri 40°C, Veeraghattam 40.3°C and Gurla 40.01°C.