Severe heatwave in 35 mandals, alert for 223 in Andhra on Mar 29

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecast severe heat waves in 35 mandals and heat waves in 223 mandals across the state on Saturday.

APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh stated that severe heat waves are likely in six mandals of the Srikakulam district, followed by Vizianagaram (9 mandals), Parvathipuram Manyam (12), Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kakinada (three each), and East Godavari (2).

"As many as 35 mandals are likely to witness severe heat waves," Kurmanadh said in a press release. Additionally, he noted that 223 mandals are expected to experience heat waves, including 19 in the Srikakulam district. These are followed by Vizianagaram and Anakapalli (16 mandals each) and East Godavari, Eluru, and Guntur (17 each).

Furthermore, he said Taticherla village in Prakasam district and Kamalapuram in YSR Kadapa recorded the highest temperatures on Friday, 42.6 degrees Celsius. According to Kurmanadh, 181 locations recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius on Friday across the state.



