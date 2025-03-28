Severe heat waves to grip 89 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on Friday

Amaravati, March 28: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director R Kurmanadh on Friday has said that severe heat wave conditions are expected in 89 mandals across the state on Friday.

Out of the 89 mandals, 14 are from Srikakulam district, Vizianagaram (22 mandals), Parvathipuram Manyam (12), Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli (nine each), Kakinada (seven), East Godavari (eight), Eluru (five) and NTR (three).

“Severe heat wave conditions are expected to impact 89 mandals across Andhra Pradesh, with temperatures soaring above normal levels. Residents should take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses,” said Kurmanadh in a press release.

On Thursday, maximum temperatures were recorded at 42.4 degrees Celsius in Nandanamarella in Prakasam district, 42.2 degrees Celsius in Kommalapadu in Nellore district and 42.1 degrees Celsius in Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district, among others.

Over 105 mandals recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, added Kurmanadh.