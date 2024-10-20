Several YSRC councilors and corporators join Jana Sena

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition YSRC leaders joining Jana Sena continued with several municipal councillors and corporators joining the Jana Sena in the presence of the party chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

Those joined JS include Kapu stalwart and YSRC leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s daughter Mudragada Kranthi, her husband from Rajamahendravaram, Kalvakolanu Tataji from Amalapuram, Chandu Sambasiva Rao from Guntur and GMC corporators Nimmala Venkata Ramana, Sankuri Srinivasa Rao, Erri Dhana Lakshmi, Ayasetty Kankadurga.

Also joining were Jaggayyapet municipal councillors Kolagani Ramu, Kasi Anuradha, Tummala Prabhakar Rao, Katagani Siva Kumari, Tenneru Nagamani, Sadhupati Raja, Pakalapati Sundaramma, MPTC Jakka Dharmarayudu, and former MPTCs and Sarpanchs from Pedana.

Pawan Kalyan welcomed the leaders into the party by draping them with party shawls and asked them to work collectively to effectively take the party’s programmes and government initiatives to the public.