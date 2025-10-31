Several Villages Marooned As 1.5 Lakh Cusecs Released From Gundlakamma Reservoir

Nellore: Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha have caused widespread flooding across Prakasam district, leaving several villages submerged and cut off from the mainland. Following the release of nearly 1.5 lakh cusecs of water from the Gundlakamma reservoir on Thursday, floodwaters entered multiple villages, worsening the situation downstream.

About ten villages located below the Gundlakamma project remain marooned, with water surrounding houses and roads, severely disrupting transport and communication. The affected villages include Kolasanakota, Rachavari Palem, and Sangham in Maddipadu mandal, and Maddiralapadu, Cheeravanappalapadu, and Kanaparthi in Naguluppalapadu mandal.

Power supply has been disrupted since Wednesday night, leaving residents without electricity and essential services. Authorities have deployed teams to monitor the situation, while rescue and relief operations are underway in the inundated areas.