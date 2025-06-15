Seven Of Top 100 Rankers In NEET 2025 From AP

Visakhapatnam:The National Testing Agency has announced the results of NEET 2025 examination on Saturday.

According to data available, 59,219 students registered for the NEET 2025 from Andhra Pradesh. 57,934 of them appeared for the examination and 36,776 qualified, representing a qualification rate of approximately 63.5 per cent.

This performance marks a decline from 2024 numbers in AP, when 66,522 candidates had registered, 64,929 appeared, and 43,788 qualified.

From Andhra Pradesh, Darbha Karthik Ram Kireeti from the general category secured the 19th rank nationally. Kodavati Mohith Sri Ram, also from general category, achieved the 56th rank.

Other notable performers from the state include Desina Surya Charan (59th rank), Podilapu Avinash from the OBC category (64th rank) and Yerra Sameer Kumar, also from OBC category (70th rank). Tummuri Siva Manideep from the OBC category secured the 92nd rank, while Karumanchi Vikrant from the SC category achieved the 262nd rank.

Nationally, the gender-wise breakdown reveals that among male candidates, 965,596 registered for the examination, with 937,411 appearing and 514,063 qualifying. Among females, 1,310,062 registered, 1,271,896 appeared and 722,462 qualified. In the third gender category, all the 11 registered candidates appeared for the exam, and six of them qualified.



