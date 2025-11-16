Seven Master Plan Roads to Bhogapuram Airport Given Six-Month Deadline: Narayana

Visakhapatnam: Municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana reviewed key urban development works with GVMC and VMRDA officials at the VMRDA headquarters on Sunday and directed them to speed up ongoing projects across the region.

Narayana instructed officials to prioritise the construction of seven Master Plan roads intended to link Visakhapatnam with the upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport (Bhogapuram airport). He said these crucial connectivity roads must be completed within six months to support the airport’s operational schedule and ensure smooth traffic flow in the future.

The minister also reviewed eight MIG housing projects under VMRDA and asked officials to fast-track internal roads, drainage and civic amenities so that the layouts are ready for occupation at the earliest.

Highlighting new initiatives, Narayana announced plans to build a 50-storey iconic tower near Law College and develop a theme-based city across 120 acres near Kothavalasa, aimed at boosting planned urban growth.

On housing, he assured that all pending TIDCO houses would be completed by June next year and handed over to beneficiaries without delay. He added that the preparation of the new Visakhapatnam Master Plan was progressing on schedule and would be completed within the stipulated timeframe to guide the city’s long-term development.

GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg, VMRDA commissioner N. Tej Bharath and senior officials participated in the meeting.