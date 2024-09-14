Seven Killed, 33 Injured in Road Accident at Chittoor

TIRUPATI: Seven people, including a 6-year-old girl, lost their lives, and 33 others were injured in a road accident in Chittoor district on Friday. The mishap occurred on Mogili Ghat road in Bangarupalem Mandal, when a speeding lorry carrying iron rammed into an APSRTC bus on the Bengaluru-Tirupati highway.

According to police, the lorry lost control while descending the ghat, crossed the divider, and collided with the bus travelling from Tirumala to Bengaluru. The impact caused the bus to crash into another lorry, worsening the situation. Locals alerted police, who rescued the injured and transported them to nearby hospitals. Five passengers died on the spot, while two succumbed en route to the hospital.

Among the deceased were S. Vijayamma (53), Hansika Yadav (6), Bala Raju, Sonu Kumar (31), and S. Manoharan (56), the APSRTC bus driver. Two other victims remain unidentified.

District officials, including Collector Sumit Kumar and SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu, visited the site and the hospitals. Kumar acknowledged that the accident occurred at a black spot, with plans already underway to address such high-risk areas.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident, announcing ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the victims' families. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy assured full government support for those affected.