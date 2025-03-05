Seven Inter second-year students in AP booked for malpractice

Vijayawada:Seven second-year Intermediate students were booked for malpractice during the Intermediate Public Examination on Wednesday.

According to the Board of Intermediate Education, 4,63,694 students appeared for the English Paper-II exam out of 4,74,366 applicants, recording a 97.75 per cent attendance.

Strict rules prevented late entry beyond 9:00 am, with students braving the summer heat to reach exam centres. Private college students were transported in buses under lecturer supervision, while parents of those coming from home waited outside under trees or in nearby hotels.

Students reported no major issues with water or toilets. Strict checks were conducted before entry, and surveillance inside exam halls ensured a malpractice-free environment. No student was allowed to leave before the exam ended at 12:00 noon.