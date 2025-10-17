Seven Injured As High-Decibel Sound Causes Portico Collapse in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: Seven people were injured when the portico of an old building collapsed on them due to the high-decibel sound from a band playing during the Nandenna (local deity) immersion festival at Bhavanipuram locality in Narasannapeta mandal, Srikakulam district, on Wednesday night.

According to reports, a group of people had gathered under the portico of the dilapidated building to watch the festivities. As the band accompanying the procession played at high volume, the vibrations reportedly caused the weakened structure to give way, collapsing onto those standing below. Seven people sustained injuries, while a few others managed to escape unhurt.

The injured were identified as Santhosh, Poorna, Chiranjeevi, Radha, Balakrishna, Amrutha, and Sonia. All were initially taken to a local hospital in Narasannapeta for first aid. Three of them, who suffered serious injuries, were later shifted to Visakhapatnam for better medical care.